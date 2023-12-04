Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $542.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

