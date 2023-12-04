Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 27,829 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

LECO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.23. 24,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.92 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

