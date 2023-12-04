Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. 2,937,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,219,421. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.