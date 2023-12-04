Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,870 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $66,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

JCI stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.