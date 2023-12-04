JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.