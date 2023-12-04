JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,125 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $452.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.