JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,125 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $452.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
