Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Insider Purchases £9,942.80 in Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.80 ($12,558.80).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Stock Performance

KPC remained flat at GBX 212 ($2.68) on Monday. 106,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,887. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.57 and a beta of 1.17. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -17.39%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

