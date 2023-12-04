Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.78% of Kilroy Realty worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.82. 266,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,462. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

