Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

KNSL traded up $5.92 on Monday, reaching $344.40. 51,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,326. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.02. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,637.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

