Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

