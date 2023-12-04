Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

