Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

