Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

LSTR stock opened at $176.35 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.05 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

