Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 1,486,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,873. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

