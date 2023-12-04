Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

