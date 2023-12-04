Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,209 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 422,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,341. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

