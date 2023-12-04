Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

