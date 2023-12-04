Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.42. 540,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

