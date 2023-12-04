Lbp Am Sa Has $16.90 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,650 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $33.04. 8,975,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.