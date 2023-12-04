Lbp Am Sa Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,508. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

