Lbp Am Sa Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.83. 111,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $441.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

