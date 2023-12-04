Lbp Am Sa Has $24.82 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 158,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,595. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

