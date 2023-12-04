Lbp Am Sa Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,533. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

