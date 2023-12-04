Lbp Am Sa Has $40.40 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.69. 334,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.96. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

