Lbp Am Sa Has $58.47 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,299. The company has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

