Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.28. 399,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,216. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

