Lbp Am Sa Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $322.86. 1,013,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,201. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $308.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

