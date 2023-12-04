Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,569 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,848. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

