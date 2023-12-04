Lbp Am Sa Sells 10,758 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

NOW traded down $7.99 on Monday, reaching $682.80. 378,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,217. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $694.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.15. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

