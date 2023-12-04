Lbp Am Sa Sells 12,103 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 553,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,607. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.