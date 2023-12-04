Lbp Am Sa Sells 16,066 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 280.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 69,897 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 111,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in State Street by 35.4% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in State Street by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 394,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

STT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 287,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

