Lbp Am Sa Sells 20,998 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.90. 63,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,045. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average of $288.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

