Lbp Am Sa Sells 35,551 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,551 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 916,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

