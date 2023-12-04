Lbp Am Sa Sells 55,276 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,276 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

TEL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,386. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.