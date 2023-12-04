Lcnb Corp Has $216,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

