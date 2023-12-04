LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMAT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

