Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,975 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7,887.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 126,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,703 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.79. The stock had a trading volume of 327,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

