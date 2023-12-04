Light Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $18,972,000. Netflix makes up about 5.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.03 on Monday, reaching $453.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average of $419.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

