Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,147. The stock has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.98. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

