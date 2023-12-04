Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.49 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £67,371.30 ($85,097.01). Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

