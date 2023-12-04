Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

