Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

