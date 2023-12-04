Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.12% of National HealthCare worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC traded up $7.84 on Monday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.33. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

