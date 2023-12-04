Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Andersons comprises about 1.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 0.0 %

ANDE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 9,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,179. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

