Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

TNK traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.