Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,540,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ebix Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

