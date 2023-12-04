Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up about 3.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Zeta Global worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 723,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. 160,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,765. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

