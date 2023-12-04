Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,407. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

