Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $128,592,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 956,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,867. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

