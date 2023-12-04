Mantle Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $146.43 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,126,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55938615 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $102,946,192.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

